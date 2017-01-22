

CTVNews.ca Staff





Family and friends of a University of British Columbia hockey player who died by suicide after a struggle with mental illness paid tribute to her earlier this month by retiring her Number 29 jersey.

Those who knew goalie Laura Taylor, 33, say they hoped that by raising her Thunderbirds jersey to the rafters, they can also raise awareness about the stigma faced by those who are mentally unwell.

Taylor, a medical student, had bipolar disorder and depression. Before her death late last year, family members knew she was struggling. Her teammates did not.

Taylor’s father Tom Taylor says his daughter faced “off-side comments.” Sister Heather Taylor says the harsh words left Laura feeling “very vulnerable.”

Teammate Kathleen Cahoon says she remembers Taylor as tenacious. “She was always one of those players who would be on the ice early or late.”

Kristen Toth, also on the team, says Taylor as always smiling. She said athletes tend to be taught “to be mentally tough and push through it.”

Toth says the team is hoping to reduce stigma by encouraging people to talk more in the locker room. “We know that’s what Laura would have wanted.”

With a report from CTV’s Melanie Nagy