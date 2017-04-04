

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian ultramarathoner managed to run for 60 hours through the cold, muddy hills of one of the toughest races in the world, but his triumph ended with heartbreak and a disqualification.

Gary Robbins, of North Vancouver, B.C., was attempting to become the first Canadian to complete the notorious Barkley Marathons, a gruelling 60-hour race through the steep hills of Tennessee that only a handful of people have ever completed.

Robbins trained for months for his second attempt at the race -- not just to get in shape to run 160 kilometres, but to learn how to complete a two-and-a-half day run with no sleep.

The run involves five loops of an unmarked course through dense bush, and was inspired by the 1977 prison escape of Martin Luther King Jr assassin, James Earl Ray, and his failed getaway through the Tennessee woods.

There are no race marshals on the route, so competitors have to find particular books on the trails and rip out pages to show they followed the course correctly. And they have to do it all within 60 hours.

For Robbins, the first four loops of the race route went well, but at some point on the fifth and final loop, he got confused in fog on the unmarked course and arrived at the finish line from the wrong direction.

Soaked and cold, Robbins collapsed to the ground mumbling about how he got lost and had to swim across a river.

Robbins had all the pages he needed from the route, but missed the 60-hour deadline by just six seconds. And, even if he was six seconds faster, he would have still been disqualified because of his wrong-way finish.

Most who run the Barkley drop out long before the final loop, so Robbins’ finish was a devastating disappointment, according to Michael Doyle, the editor-in-chief of Canadian Running Magazine.

“I just feel so badly for the guy that it didn't pan out, but it was still a remarkable achievement," he told CTV Vancouver.

Only one runner completed the race this year: Washington, D.C.’s John Kelly. He finished in 59:30:33.

The Barkley is notorious for pushing competitors past their breaking point. In a February interview with CTV News, Robbins acknowledged that even the most skilled athletes meet their match at Barkley.

"It's rare to find an event that you know you're probably most likely going to fail at,” he said.

"The hope is that I can complete it and I never have to go back again, I never have to step foot on those trails again," he said with a laugh.

It’s too early to say whether Robbins will try again next year. For now, he’ll just try to recover from the toll this year’s run took on his body.

Even with another DNF (Did Not Finish), Doyle says Robbins’ run was an effort all Canadians can look up to.

"What Gary Robbins was able to do this weekend to my mind was one of the greatest endurance performances by a Canadian ever."

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Scott Hurst