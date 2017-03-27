

CTVNews.ca Staff





Five-time Olympic medalist Hayley Wickenheiser says she hopes the U.S. women’s hockey team gets “all they are asking for” in negotiations with USA Hockey, as they prepare to boycott Friday’s world championships in Michigan in a protest over compensation.

Wickenheiser told CTV News Channel that “really, what this (boycott) boils down to is the women’s team matters, women’s hockey matters.”

Wickenheiser said that although the Canadian women’s relationship with Hockey Canada “was never ideal,” the organization at least made efforts to improve the conditions for players after each Olympics.

Canada’s women are paid $1,500 per month, 12 months per year, while the U.S. women say they are paid only $1,000 a month for the six months before an Olympic Winter Games and nothing the rest of the time.

The men are not paid but often make millions in the NHL and are flown around in business class, while the women are seated in economy class.

Wickenheiser said she believes “part of the reason we were able to win four Olympic gold medals (was) an understanding that you need medical care, you need physiotherapy, you need insurance, you need coverage, day care -- whatever it might be as you train and live like a pro athlete.”

Canada’s women won the last four Olympic gold medals. The U.S. team won Olympic gold only once, in 1998 at Nagano, Japan.

Wickenheiser said that there continues to be a “huge disparity” in general between how female and male players are compensated.

“I don’t think my lifestyle or the way that I approach the game is any different than an NHL player today,” she added.

USA Hockey issued a statement last week that said players in Olympic years can receive more than $90,000 in training stipends and other performance incentives, while in non-Olympic years they can receive “$24,000 each in cash training stipends.”

USA Hockey also stated last week that it would attempt to use replacement players at the upcoming Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships.

Wickenheiser said she that she doesn’t expect to see that happen. Many of the potential substitutions have already said that they will not participate.

