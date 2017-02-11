

CTVNews.ca Staff





For decades, the winners of the Super Bowl have visited the White House to celebrate with the president. But this year, several New England Patriots are expected to skip.

Among them is Devin McCourty, who told TIME magazine that he “doesn’t feel accepted” due to the “president having so many strong opinions and prejudices."

LaGarrette Blount said much the same, telling The Rich Eisen Show Thursday: “I don't feel welcome in that house.”

Martellus Bennett, Dont’a Hightower and Chris Long have also said they won’t go, according to NBC.

It wouldn’t be the first political statement for Bennett and McCourty, who raised their fists in solidarity with black power during the pre-game singing of the Star-Spangled Banner at a game last September.

It also wouldn’t be the time pro athletes snubbed a president. Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas refused to meet Barack Obama in 2012. Thomas said at the time that he believed the government had “grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties, and Property of the People.”

And Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady didn’t show up to meet Barack Obama after his 2015 Super Bowl win, citing a “family commitment.”

Brady is expected to attend this time. Trump and Brady are friends, according to the president.

No date has been set for the meeting but White House Press Secretary said the president is “looking very much forward” to meeting the team.

With a report from CTV’s Peter Akman