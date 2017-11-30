Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet for 'inappropriate behaviour'
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gregg Zaun pauses during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on April 20, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Keith Srakocic
TORONTO -- Gregg Zaun has been fired from Sportsnet due to "inappropriate behaviour and comments" toward female employees.
Rick Brace, President of Rogers Media, said in a statement Thursday that the company was terminating the contract of the Blue Jays analyst effective immediately.
"This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behaviour by Gregg Zaun in the workplace," the statement said. "After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately. This type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected. We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy."
Zaun, a former Blue Jays catcher, began a part-time broadcasting career with Sportsnet following the 2006 season. He initially signed a two-year deal as a MLB studio analyst with Sportsnet in 2011 and continued working with the network until his termination.
Zaun, 46, played 16 major league seasons, including five years in Toronto from 2004-2008. He captured a World Series with the Florida Marlins in 1997.