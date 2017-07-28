Government announces release of guideline on concussions in sports
Brain scans are seen in this undated file photo. The federal government has issued guidelines on concussions in sports to help with decisions on diagnosis management and treatment.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 8:01PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 28, 2017 10:41PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- The federal government has issued guidelines on concussions in sports to help with decisions on diagnosis management and treatment.
The guideline released on Friday, and developed by Parachute Canada, is intended to ensure that athletes receive appropriate care if there's a potential concussion.
Seven areas are addressed in the guideline including: pre-season education, head injury recognition, on site medical assessment, medical assessment, concussion management, multidisciplinary concussion care and return to sport.
Health Minister Jane Philpott and Sport Minister Carla Qualtrough said in a statement that the guide is meant to help anyone that interacts with athletes, ranging from coaches to health care professionals.
The guideline's aim is to create a more consistent approach to concussions across Canada, something that a number of high profile Canadian sports figures have urged in the past.
Last year, hockey legend Ken Dryden called on sports executives to catch up with the science that shows a relationship with head trauma and long-term brain injuries.
Dryden has long been an advocate for talking about concussions by hosting symposiums across the country.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Sports
- Electric cars take over Montreal streets this weekend for Formula E championship
- Parker Bridwell shines as Angels snap Blue Jays' win streak with 7-2 victory
- Graham DeLaet, Mackenzie Hughes last Canadians in field at Canadian Open
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicks off 2017 Canada Summer Games
- MLB plans Asian, England games for '19, '20