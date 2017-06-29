

The Canadian Press





Dave Semenko, the former NHL tough guy who served as Wayne Gretzky's bodyguard and once went three rounds with boxing legend Muhammad Ali, had died after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

The Edmonton Oilers confirmed Semenko's death in a statement Thursday.

Semenko racked up 1,473 penalty minutes over his professional career, mostly spent with Edmonton. His tough style of play opened up the ice for Gretzky and the Oilers' superstars during their domnant run in the 1980s.