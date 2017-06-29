Former Gretzky wingman Dave Semenko dies at 59
Former Edmonton Oilers Wayne Gretzky, left, and Dave Semenko joke around during a practice for the NHL's Heritage Classic Alumni game in Winnipeg on Friday, October 21, 2016. (John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 10:24AM EDT
Dave Semenko, the former NHL tough guy who served as Wayne Gretzky's bodyguard and once went three rounds with boxing legend Muhammad Ali, had died after a battle with cancer. He was 59.
The Edmonton Oilers confirmed Semenko's death in a statement Thursday.
Semenko racked up 1,473 penalty minutes over his professional career, mostly spent with Edmonton. His tough style of play opened up the ice for Gretzky and the Oilers' superstars during their domnant run in the 1980s.
It is with great sadness we announce this loss. Our hearts are with Semenko's family & friends. Once an Oiler, Always an Oiler.— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 29, 2017
