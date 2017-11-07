Former Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 4:16PM EST
Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay was killed Tuesday when his small plane went down off the coast of Florida.
The plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico around noon Tuesday.
Halladay, originally from Colorado, pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies between 1998 and 2013.
Developing story...
We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt— MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017