

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two fights broke out among student fans following a championship hockey game in London, Ont. Thursday night.

Two separate altercations broke out in the stands at Thompson Arena following the London District School Board’s championship game between St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Andre Bessette.

Video captured by CTV London’s Brent Lale shows students fighting as others look on. Water bottles also appeared to be thrown during the fights.

The dust-ups spread outside Thompson Arena, which is located on the University of Western Ontario’s campus.

Campus police were called, and at least two ambulances were summoned.

There was no word Thursday night of any injuries.