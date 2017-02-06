Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has learned her lesson after losing a Super Bowl bet with a fan on Sunday night. When the Atlanta Falcons were sailing over the New England Patriots with a 28 to 3 lead during the first half of the game, Bouchard tweeted: “I knew Atlanta would win.”

In response to Bouchard’s post, a Twitter user with the handle @punslayintwoods boldly asked her if she would agree to a date, if the Patriots made a comeback and won the game.

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

The game appeared to be in the bag for the Falcons and the 43rd world-ranked tennis player coolly took her fan up on the offer with a simple “sure.”

To the shock of Bouchard and millions of viewers around the world, superstar quarterback Tom Brady and running back James White led the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, winning the game 34 to 28 in overtime.

The popular tennis player and social media celebrity (she has nearly one million followers on Twitter and more than 1.2 million on Instagram) expressed her disbelief at the game’s result by tweeting “Omfg.”

True to her word, Bouchard followed up with her victorious better by asking her prospective date for some more information.

“So…where do you live?” she wrote.

Her eager fan quickly responded that Chicago’s home but school’s in Missouri, and adding: “We can go on a date where ever (sic) you want!” with a winking emoji at the end of the message.

@geniebouchard Chicago. Go to school in Missouri. We can go on a date where ever you want! �� — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

It’s unknown if the tennis star will keep her promise. As of Monday morning, there weren’t any more tweets sorting out the logistical arrangements for the potential date.

Bouchard did, however, express her regret.

“Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady,” she posted with an accompanying angel face emoji.

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady �� — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

The exchange between the pair garnered thousands of likes and comments on Twitter with many users stating how jealous they were of @punslayintwoods for successfully baiting Bouchard into a possible date.

