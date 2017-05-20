

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was fined $10,000 on Saturday for apparently using a homophobic slur during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

The NHL announced the fine several hours before Game 5 against the Nashville Predators. Getzlaf, the Ducks' leading scorer in the post-season, avoided a suspension.

Getzlaf was captured by television cameras appearing to shout the inappropriate remark in frustration with an official after returning to Anaheim's bench during overtime.

One year ago, Chicago forward Andrew Shaw was suspended for one game and fined $5,000 for directing a homophobic slur toward an official during a playoff game.

Getzlaf's fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement with the NHLPA.

"Getzlaf's comment in Thursday's game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behaviour that we deem unacceptable," said Colin Campbell, the NHL's senior executive vice-president of hockey operations. "The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League."

Although some people on social media don't think the punishment was enough.

Funny that Andrew Shaw said similar thing and was suspended but yet Getzlaf gets a fine that's nothing to him...good job @NHL �� https://t.co/8lJvYq6rls — Brittany (@brittny921) May 20, 2017

You can tell that some sports discipline harder than others. Pillar gets 2 games and could lose a sponsor. Getzlaf gets a fine. #playoffs — Josh MacAllister (@Jmac_1443) May 20, 2017

@morettiphd not in favour of suspension but fine is 0.12% of his salary��. $85.2k��

They probably looked at Chris Getzlaf's salary, not Ryan. — Prof. John Miller SD (@JMillerStats) May 20, 2017

@theScoreNHL Another great double standard. MLB is 2 game suspension and lost wages, Getzlaf gets a fine = 15 minutes of play. — Jason Hoffman (@EMSIJason) May 20, 2017

Getzlaf has scored 18 points in 15 playoff games during one of the best postseasons of his NHL career. The 2007 Stanley Cup champion is the second-leading scorer in the current playoffs, trailing only Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin.

The veteran centre will publicly address the fine after Game 5, the Ducks say. Nashville and Anaheim split the first two games of the Western Conference finals.