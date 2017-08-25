

The Canadian Press





Edmonton officials say consulting firm MNP has been selected to review the death of a boxer after a fight in the city earlier this year.

Tim Hague, a teacher and former mixed martial arts fighter, died in hospital in June, two days after losing a match to Adam Braidwood.

The city says the review will examine the relevant facts of the match and is to make recommendations to improve safety at future fights.

It says its staff worked with the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission -- which is appointed by council and sanctioned the match -- to choose MNP.

The review will begin immediately and is to be completed later this fall.

The city says the recommendations will be made public.

"Given the high importance of this matter, we have taken the time needed to ensure the review process is fair and objective and supports our commitment to improve safety at future combative sports events," Rob Smyth, deputy city manager of citizen services, said in a news release Friday.

Hague, 34, listed as six-foot-four and 264 pounds, was able to leave the ring under his own power but was soon rushed to hospital. He underwent brain surgery but died two days later.

Hague fought under the nickname the Thrashing Machine in mixed martial arts before turning to boxing. He was a heavy underdog who accepted the fight against Braidwood, a former CFL player, on only two weeks of notice.

He was knocked down three times in the first round against Braidwood, and referee Len Koivisto stopped the bout after two more knockdowns in the second round.

Hague had been knocked out in his previous boxing match in December.