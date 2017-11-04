

CTVNews.ca Staff





A routine play in a recreational hockey game has left one man with a life-altering injury, but his friends, family and teammates have rallied together to give him a helping hand.

On Sept. 30, Peter Baergen Warkentin was playing recreational hockey in Winnipeg when he got tripped up with the opposing goalie and fell into the boards at a high speed.

As a result of the collision, Baergen Warkentin suffered a spinal injury, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. He is not expected to walk again.

"He said ‘I suspect that I broke my back,’” David Beargen Warkentin, Peter’s brother, told CTV Winnipeg. ”That was his thought immediately, he had loss of sensation. He knew that something was quite amiss. This was not your typical hockey injury."

On Friday, family, friends and the community rallied around Baergen Warkentin with a music fundraiser at a bar in downtown Winnipeg, but that’s not all.

A crowdfunding page on YouCaring has raised more than $54,000 since the injury and a second event is planned at the Marlborough Hotel on Nov. 25.

"We can't do anything medically so this is the best way that we can help," said Anthony Kowalczyk, Baergen Warkentin’s teammate and co-owner of Good Will Social Club, the venue of Friday’s concert.

David Beargen Warkentin says the response says a lot about his brother.

"He's soft spoken, he's fairly reserved,” he said. “He's just a solid guy. He goes out of his way to help people.”

The family says despite the diagnosis, which includes a six-month hospital stay, Peter wants to return to his hobbies-- playing guitar, canoeing, even hockey-- one day.

"This is not something we should necessarily call a tragedy,” his brother said. “This is just a new state of what normal is."