

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- The Canadian Football League is offering season tickets, tickets to the Grey Cup and a year's worth of free groceries to a fan after she narrowly missed out on a million dollar prize.

Winnipeg resident Karen Kuldys was automatically entered into a contest that would award her with $1 million if two touchdowns were scored on kick returns during a game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Two were scored, but the second was flagged during the play for an illegal block in the back by the Toronto Argonauts, negating the touchdown.

CFL fans took to Twitter, starting the hashtag #WhatAboutKaren, to complain that the referees had made a bad call.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said it was a tough call that could have gone either way, and that he would have loved to see a fan win a million dollars.

As a consolation, Sobeys and the CFL offered the free groceries and season tickets. Kuldys also won a home entertainment system worth $25,000 as part of the contest for the first kick return touchdown.