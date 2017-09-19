

CTVNews.ca Staff





A baseball team from the Dominican Republic got stuck in Toronto on Monday, after their flight was cancelled due to the approach of Hurricane Maria.

When some locals heard about their plight, they stepped up to find them a place to stay -- and a fun way to distract them from the stress of the storm.

The men from the Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago had just flown into Toronto after a tournament in Kamloops, B.C., when Air Canada informed them their flight home had been cancelled.

They were given a single meal voucher each and told to return on Friday. The team had to fundraise just to get here for the tournament, so most didn’t have the financial means to find a hotel for four nights.

Ramon Valdez and Rachel Ramnarain, who run a baseball academy in Toronto, heard about what the team was going through and booked them an Airbnb.

Ramnarain then went online and asked around to see if any locals had spare Blue Jays tickets, to give the players something to do.

When CTV Toronto reached out to the Blue Jays about the story, the team offered to let them not only attend the game but also to stop by for batting practice.

The guys even got to meet fellow Dominican Teoscar Hernandez, who autographed their bats and gloves.

“It’s a dream really, it’s a dream,” said one of the players. Another said the Rogers Centre is a “beautiful stadium.”

The game was also a welcome distraction for the players, who are hoping their friends and families stay safe from the storm.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Heather Wright