Canadiens' Guy Lafleur no fan of legalizing pot
Former NHLer Guy Lafleur is shown in this file photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 9:46AM EST
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur is hoping the federal government will ice its plans to legalize marijuana.
The Hockey Hall-of-Famer, who famously used to smoke cigarettes in the dressing room after Canadiens' games, says he wants to change Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mind about legalizing marijuana.
Lafleur spoke out on the issue in Ottawa, at an event for drug abuse prevention on Sunday.
Lafleur has become an outspoken advocate against drugs because of his son, Mark, who has dealt with substance abuse problems and run-ins with the law over the years.
In 2009, Mark Lafleur was convicted of 23 charges including assault, dangerous driving and cannabis production. The elder Lafleur also faced charges stemming from an arrest for giving contradictory testimony at his son's bail hearing during the case. Guy Lafleur was found guilty in 2009, but the conviction was overturned on appeal in 2010.W
With files from CTV Montreal
MOST WATCHED
More news from Sports
- Rodgers remains clutch as Packers rally to beat Cowboys 34-31
- Montreal Expos fans hope Hall of Fame will finally honour Tim Raines
- Canadiens' Guy Lafleur no fan of legalizing pot
- Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley already hard at work
- Murray, Kerber win matches as top seeds at Australian Open