

CTVNews.ca Staff





Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur is hoping the federal government will ice its plans to legalize marijuana.

The Hockey Hall-of-Famer, who famously used to smoke cigarettes in the dressing room after Canadiens' games, says he wants to change Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mind about legalizing marijuana.

Lafleur spoke out on the issue in Ottawa, at an event for drug abuse prevention on Sunday.

Lafleur has become an outspoken advocate against drugs because of his son, Mark, who has dealt with substance abuse problems and run-ins with the law over the years.

In 2009, Mark Lafleur was convicted of 23 charges including assault, dangerous driving and cannabis production. The elder Lafleur also faced charges stemming from an arrest for giving contradictory testimony at his son's bail hearing during the case. Guy Lafleur was found guilty in 2009, but the conviction was overturned on appeal in 2010.W

With files from CTV Montreal