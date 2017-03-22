Canada secures spot playoff spot at curling worlds
Canada's Rachel Homan releases a stone against Sweden during the CPT World Women's Curling Championship 2017 (WWCC) held in Beijing's Capital Gymnasium, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP / Ng Han Guan)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 7:47AM EDT
BEIJING - Rachel Homan and her Ottawa team rolled to a 6-4 win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg on Wednesday afternoon at the 2017 CPT World Women's Curling Championship in Beijing.
The victory locked down a top-two finish for Team Canada in the 12-team round-robin standings, ensuring them a berth in the Page 1-2 playoff game Friday evening.
The winner of that match will go straight to Sunday's gold-medal game.
Wednesday's game was a textbook performance from Homan's squad, featuring a blend of big-weight takeouts and precise draws to deny the Swedes any opening.
Canada extended its win streak to eight games with the victory, while Sweden dropped to 6-2 with the loss -- still very much in contention for a Page 1-2 rematch with Canada on Friday.
The Canadians can lock down first place and be assured of first-end hammer in the playoffs with a win later Wednesday against Anna Kubeskova of the Czech Republic.