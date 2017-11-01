Canada's strongest woman training for world competition
Jackie Bundus (Jackie Bundus/Facebook)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 8:20PM EDT
A relative newcomer to the sport of strength athletics recently walked away with the crown as Canada’s strongest woman -- and now she’s training to take on the world.
Jackie Bundus of Saskatoon, Sask., recently earned the title after winning the Canadian Strongwoman Championships in Bathurst, N.B.
Bundus signed up for a local strongwoman challenge a year ago on a suggestion from a classmate. She started out by winning a local rookie competition, and then came second in the provincial championship, which gave her a spot in nationals, where she finished third.
In her second go around at nationals a month ago, the sophomore strongwoman blew the competition away.
Of the five events, Bundus finished first in the yoke and giant dumbbell competitions, second in the Husafell stone and the stone-over-bar lifts, and third in the axel deadlift.
Her totals gave her a 7.5-point win over the second-place athlete.
"(I) kind of swept the whole board," Bundus told CTV Saskatoon on Wednesday. "It was like really chill the whole day.”
Bundus now moves on to face the best in the world in March when she travels to Ohio for the Arnold Pro Strongwoman.
“I'm so nervous,” she said. “It's a lot of (people like me) that I have to compete against and it's just like 'I don't know if I'm strong enough.’”
With a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Moses Woldu
