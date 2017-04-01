

HELSINKI -- Canada's Patrick Chan completed three quads without falling in his free skate but finished fifth at the world championships on Saturday, dropping from third after his short program.

Skating to "A Journey," a piece of music written by Canadian pairs skater Eric Radford, the 26-year-old from Toronto scored a total of 295.16. points. Chan was third after the short program, despite being one of the few men in the top 10 with only one quad jump.

Chan opened on Saturday with a huge quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination, then reeled off a quad Salchow, which he added to his repertoire season. He stepped out of his third quad, a toe loop. Still, it was the first time he'd completed all three of his quads in competition without a fall.

"I think my goal coming in here was to rotate all three quads in the program which I hadn't done yet," Chan said. "And that (Salchow) was better than both my (toe loops). It's just great to know that I have the confidence now to do it. Every event I can land it in, the more the confidence I build for that jump.

"That means as a result I can maybe put it in the short (program) with less hesitation. I think that will help me with the lack of numbers I had here."

Chan took a year-and-a-half hiatus after his heartbreaking silver medal at the Sochi Olympics, and returned to find the landscape of men's figure skating completely changed, with a greater emphasis on the quadruple jump than ever before.

Japan's Olympic gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu landed four quads for a world-record free skate score of 223.30 points and a total of 321.59 points to take gold after entering the day fifth. Japan's Shoma Uno (319.31) won silver, while China's Jin Boyang (303.58.) took bronze.

The 22-year-old Hanyu praised the passionate support from Japanese fans.

"If they are happy, I'm so happy," said Hanyu, who was in tears after learning his score.

U.S. national champion Nathan Chen finished sixth after attempting a record six quad jumps in his free skate, with mixed results.

Kevin Reynolds of Coquitlam, B.C., finished 10th with a personal-best 253.84 points.

Chan and Reynolds missed putting three Canadian men into the Olympics next year. They needed to finish no higher than 13th between them.