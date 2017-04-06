Canada downs Finland 4-0 to go for gold at the women's world hockey championship
Canada's Blayre Turnbull (40) celebrates with teammate Natalie Spooner (24) after Turnbull scored a second period goal against Finland during the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship preliminary round game in Plymouth, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Kryk)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 5:56PM EDT
PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Canada will play for gold at the women's world hockey championship.
The Canadians blanked Finland 4-0 in the semifinal.
Canada faces the winner of another semifinal between the United States and Germany in Friday's gold-medal game.
Sarah Potomak, Marie-Philip Poulin, Rebecca Johnston and Emily Clark scored for Canada.
Shannon Szabados picked up her second shutout of the tournament with 23 saves.
Finland's Noora Raty turned away 31 of 35 shots.
