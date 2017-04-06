

The Canadian Press





PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Canada will play for gold at the women's world hockey championship.

The Canadians blanked Finland 4-0 in the semifinal.

Canada faces the winner of another semifinal between the United States and Germany in Friday's gold-medal game.

Sarah Potomak, Marie-Philip Poulin, Rebecca Johnston and Emily Clark scored for Canada.

Shannon Szabados picked up her second shutout of the tournament with 23 saves.

Finland's Noora Raty turned away 31 of 35 shots.