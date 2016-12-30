Canada advances to Spengler Cup final with 3-2 victory over Minsk
Minsk's goalkeeper Ben Scrivens, right, fights for the puck with Team Canada's Colby Genoway, during the game between HK Dinamo Minsk and Team Canada at the 90th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 1:07PM EST
DAVOS, Switzerland -- Chay Genoway scored the winning goal Friday as Canada held off HC Dinamo Minsk 3-2 and advanced to the final of the 2016 Spengler Cup.
Marc-Antoine Pouliot and Chris DiDomenico, on a power play, also scored for the Canadians, who avenged a 7-4 defeat to Minsk in their tournament opener.
Andrei Stepanov and Matt Ellison scored power-play goals for Minsk.
Zach Fucale earned his third straight win in goal for Canada, while former NHL goalie Ben Scrivens took the loss for Minsk.
Canada will play either HC Davos or HC Lugano on Saturday's final.
