DAVOS, Switzerland -- Chay Genoway scored the winning goal Friday as Canada held off HC Dinamo Minsk 3-2 and advanced to the final of the 2016 Spengler Cup.

Marc-Antoine Pouliot and Chris DiDomenico, on a power play, also scored for the Canadians, who avenged a 7-4 defeat to Minsk in their tournament opener.

Andrei Stepanov and Matt Ellison scored power-play goals for Minsk.

Zach Fucale earned his third straight win in goal for Canada, while former NHL goalie Ben Scrivens took the loss for Minsk.

Canada will play either HC Davos or HC Lugano on Saturday's final.