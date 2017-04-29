

Dan Greenspan, The Canadian Press





ANAHEIM, Calif. - Patrick Maroon had a power-play goal and Cam Talbot made 39 saves as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series.

Andrej Sekera also scored for Edmonton, which also won the first two games on the road in the 2006 Western Conference Finals against Anaheim.

Jakob Silfverberg scored a power-play goal and John Gibson made 21 saves for the Ducks, who have never overcome a 2-0 series deficit in seven previous tries.

Game 3 is Sunday in Edmonton.

A skate sent in the Oilers' winning goal in the series opener and it happened again, with Maroon in the right place at the right time. Jordan Eberle fired a centring pass towards the crease and it struck Maroon in the right skate. Gibson tried to knife it away with the blade of his stick but the puck still had enough on it to end up in the net 6:41 into the second period for a 2-0 lead.

Maroon had four goals in 16 playoff games at Honda Center during his five seasons with the Ducks. He now has one in two appearances as a visitor.