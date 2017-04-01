

CTVNews.ca Staff





Eli Bouchard was born to ride.

At just nine years old, the Quebec boy is already making waves in the world of professional snowboarding.

“My biggest dream is to go to the Olympics,” he told CTV’s Vanessa Lee.

And the third grader is well on his way to that dream.

Every weekend, the boy’s family drives three hours from their home north of Quebec City to the Laurentians so that Eli can train with coach Max Henault, who said the boy’s abilities are unlike anything he’s seen at that age.

“His snowboard becomes pretty much part of his body.” said Henault, who has worked with Olympics athletes in the past. “When he’s strapped in his board it’s like he is walking on the hill.”

And the training is already paying off.

Last year, Eli became the youngest snowboarder ever to land a double backflip -- a trick usually performed by top athletes in the sport.

“It was about 21 (crashes) before he gets it,” his coach said.

But it’s thanks to that perseverance that Eli is already making being recognized internationally.

He recently returned from a competition in China where he wowed organizers with his remarkable abilities.

“I’ve never really see a nine-year-old at an international event where there’s more than $100,000 in cash prizes,” Henault said.

Importantly for Eli, China will also host the Winter Games in 2022. If he were to quality, at 14 years old, Eli would undoubtedly be one of the youngest competitors at the event. There have been, however, younger Olympic medalists in the past.

At just four feet tall and 25 kilograms, Eli’s biggest obstacle on the hill is his small size, which makes it difficult for him to gain enough speed required for big jumps.

“The lighter you are, the slower you go down,” Henault said.

But Eli refuses to let any challenges get in his way.

The boy is already working on taking his snowboarding to career to new heights with an even more impressive trick—a triple backflip.

With a report from CTV’s Vanessa Lee