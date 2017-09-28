

CTVNews.ca Staff





A toddler who sat next to Prince Harry at a volleyball game at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday wasn’t interested in chatting up the royal nor was she interested in volleyball. The only thing she was interested in was the prince’s popcorn.

Video shared online shows the adorable toddler sitting on her mother’s lap next to Harry in the stands of a sitting volleyball game between the U.K. and Denmark.

While Harry is distracted listening to a man on his other side, the little girl begins helping herself to handful after handful of the prince’s snack.

When Harry finally takes notice, he teases the girl, pretending to take the snack away before playfully feeding her pieces and making goofy faces.

An ITV photojournalist shared the video online, identifying the toddler as two-year-old Emily Henson, the daughter of British paralympic medalist and Invictus participant Dave Henson.

Great shot as toddler steals Prince Harry's popcorn. 2 yo Emily is daughter of @InvictusToronto supporter @leglessBDH pic.twitter.com/E55jEb7mNB — Ben (@benenglanditv) September 27, 2017