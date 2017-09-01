Yellow lobster joins Boston aquarium's colourful collection
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, a rare yellow lobster, lower right, is displayed for photos at the aquarium in Boston with their collection of other oddly colored crustaceans. (Emily Bauernfeind/New England Aquarium via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 11:07AM EDT
BOSTON -- A rare yellow lobster has made its debut at the New England Aquarium, posing for a photo op with fellow oddly colored crustaceans.
The lobster was donated to the Boston aquarium by a Salem seafood company. They marked its arrival by showing it off with other lobsters in unusual shades , including blue and orange, and one they call the Halloween lobster -- black on one side and orange on the other.
The yellow lobster will not be put on exhibit for about a month as it undergoes quarantine.
The aquarium says the incidence of yellow lobsters in the wild is estimated to be about 1 in 30 million.