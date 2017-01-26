

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca





Scientists say they’ve come up with a “genetic roadmap” to improve the flavour of the bland grocery store tomatoes we’ve grudgingly grown accustomed to.

In a new study, published in the journal Science, researchers used taste tests and genetic analysis to identify the chemical compounds and related chromosomes responsible for that often-elusive great tomato taste.

Thanks to tomato genome sequencing, researchers in Florida and China found 13 chemical compounds associated with flavour that were “significantly reduced” in commercial tomato varieties, when compared to heirloom and wild tomatoes. By singling out those compounds, the researchers say they’ve gained a better understanding of how to make supermarket tomatoes tasty again through plant breeding.

Although individual tastes vary, most people agree on what a “really good tomato” is, said Harry Klee, the study’s co-author and a professor of horticultural science at the University of Florida.

As one of the leading tomato flavour experts, Klee said his goal is to get that “really good tomato” in the produce aisles of major North American grocery chains.

“I don’t know any grower who does not want to grow a good-tasting tomato,” Klee told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. The problem, he said, is that growers are more concerned about yield, disease-resistance and “ship-ability” of their products.

“That’s actually the most challenging aspect of this entire program. We have to work inside the constraints of their financial demands,” he said. “We have to be able to make something that tastes better that does not compromise all of the agricultural performance that (growers) care about.”

Klee thinks the flavour of the “industrial tomato” can definitely be improved based on the molecular findings of his latest study, done in partnership with agricultural science experts in China, Spain and Israel.

For the study, whole genomes of 398 modern, heirloom, and wild varieties of tomato were sequenced. Researchers also asked consumer panels to taste test 160 samples representing 101 tomato varieties.

Scientists then compared the taste testers’ ratings to the tomatoes’ genetic analysis to find out which chemicals were associated with flavour.

Similar research has been done in Canada. One example is the effort to improve the flavour and quality of greenhouse tomatoes at the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre in Ontario.

Over the years, commercial growers have been focusing on tomato size, firmness, yield and shipping durability, while flavour is often overlooked, Klee said. Many consumers are now used to flavourless grocery store tomatoes, but it doesn’t have to be that way, he added.

Klee’s goal is to convince commercial tomato growers to commit to improving the flavour of their products. But he also wants consumers to know what a good tomato should taste like – and how much it’s worth.

“You get what you pay for,” Klee said. “If people want a 99-cent-a-pound tomato in February in Toronto,” they’ll have to realize that qualities like flavour will likely be sacrificed, he said.

Klee pointed to gourmet coffee, craft beer and fine wine as examples of consumers’ willingness to pay more for a better-tasting product. He hopes the tomato industry will eventually experience a revolution.

“If the people who can afford and want good flavour are willing to pay for it, I think there will be a draw that will make growers wake up,” he said. “We need a system that rewards flavour.”