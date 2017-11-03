

CTVNews.ca Staff





The popular messaging service WhatsApp was hit by a major outage early Friday morning, preventing millions of users from accessing the app.

The website Down Detector showed a huge spike in problems with the app beginning around 4 a.m. ET, with outages noted across Europe, Asia and North America.

The outage blocked users from sending or receiving messages, although archived chats and contacts continued to load. The hashtag #whatsappdown began trending on Twitter.

Service gradually began being restored around 6 a.m.

WhatsApp allows users to message and send photos to one another across different operating systems and platforms, and is considered by many to be a simpler alternative to text messages or SMS.

Facebook bought the service in 2014 for US$14 billion. WhatsApp reported in July that 1 billion users use the app every day.