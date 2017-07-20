

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- The type of vehicle that could explore the surface of Mars is going on display in Washington.

The National Air and Space Museum is featuring the Mars rover concept vehicle on Friday and Saturday. Friday is the museum's annual "Mars Day!" celebration.

The museum says the rover weighs 2,495 kilograms and is nearly 3 metres tall. It was commissioned by the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida as a travelling exhibit to inspire the public about space exploration and interplanetary travel.

The Washington Post reports the rover can separate in the middle, with the front end working as a scout vehicle and the rear end working as a laboratory. It runs on an electric motor fueled by solar panels and battery power.