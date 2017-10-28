

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- WestJet says computer problems caused delays for dozens of its flights on Saturday.

The Calgary-based airline said on social media that "a significant IT outage" affected numerous systems, including check-in and reservations systems and its contact centre.

In all 55 flights were affected, with delays lasting anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour.

Westjet tweeted late Saturday that all passengers affected would reach their destinations by the end of Saturday and the technical problems were not expected to affect flights on Sunday.