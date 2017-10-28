WestJet says IT issues delayed dozens of flights
A WestJet plane at Vancouver International Airport in on Feb. 3, 2014.(The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 5:24PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 28, 2017 9:26PM EDT
CALGARY -- WestJet says computer problems caused delays for dozens of its flights on Saturday.
The Calgary-based airline said on social media that "a significant IT outage" affected numerous systems, including check-in and reservations systems and its contact centre.
In all 55 flights were affected, with delays lasting anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour.
Westjet tweeted late Saturday that all passengers affected would reach their destinations by the end of Saturday and the technical problems were not expected to affect flights on Sunday.
Overall, 55 flights were delayed across the network today. All impacted guests will be on their way to their destination by the end of day.— WestJet (@WestJet) October 28, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Winters are getting shorter, say scientists
- Facebook to test ad transparency features in Canada
- A dip in the pool, beer and apple pie: What astronaut Scott Kelly missed most while in space
- Saudi Arabia's first robot 'citizen' sparks Twitter war with Elon Musk
- Scientists fear monarch butterflies stuck in Canada