WestJet says IT issues delay dozens of flights, and cancellations may come
A WestJet plane at Vancouver International Airport in on Feb. 3, 2014.(The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 5:24PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 28, 2017 5:44PM EDT
CALGARY -- WestJet says computer problems have caused delays for dozens of its flights.
The Calgary-based airline said Saturday on social media that "a significant IT outage" has affected numerous systems, including check-in and reservations systems and its contact centre.
By the afternoon, it said it was making progress in partially restoring some systems, but that phone lines in its contact centre and operations control centre were still affected.
WestJet says approximately 50 to 60 flights have been delayed anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour.
It says further delays are expected and cancellations are a possibility.
The airline is asking passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport.
We are currently experiencing a significant IT outage that is affecting numerous systems including reservations and phone lines. Updates to come. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport.— WestJet (@WestJet) October 28, 2017
Approximately 50 to 60 flights have been delayed anywhere from 15 to 60 minutes so far. We anticipate further delays with the possibility of some cancellations later in the day. Continue to check your flight status at https://t.co/p47pxg3aMq— WestJet (@WestJet) October 28, 2017
