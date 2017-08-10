

Taline McPhedran, CTVNews.ca





A team of researchers in the United Kingdom have found two possibly habitable Earth-like planets orbiting a sun-like star.

The study, led by the University of Hertfordshire, revealed four Earth-sized planets orbiting the star tau Ceti, which exists about 12 light years away from the sun. The planets are among the smallest ever detected orbiting a sun-like star, with two of the planets existing in the star’s habitable zone which means they could support liquid surface water.

All four planets have masses as low as 1.7 Earth mass.

Researchers say the planets were detected by observing the movements, or wobbles, of tau Ceti that are caused by the star’s surroundings. They determined that the planets corresponded to the wobbles of the star, as low as 30 centimeters per second.

According to Dr. Fabo Feng, the lead researcher of the study, the weak wobbles indicate a planet with conditions similar to Earth.

“Our detection of such weak wobbles is a milestone in the search for Earth analogs and the understanding of the Earth’s habitability through comparison with these,” said Feng.

Sun-like stars are thought to be the best targets when determining which planets are habitable. Tau Ceti is similar to the sun in its size and brightness and both host multi-planet systems.

In the case that the two planets furthest away from the star are rocky and habitable, the star could be the best target for interstellar colonization.

“We’re getting tantalizingly close to observing the correct limits required for detecting Earth-like planets,” said Feng.

Researchers have noted however that a massive debris disc exists around the star, which does reduce the habitability of the planets due to potential bombardment by asteroids and comets.