'We love each other?': Millions tune in to watch two robots discuss life, flirt
Misha Gajewski, CTVNews.ca
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 11:29AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 7, 2017 12:39PM EST
The internet is going gaga over two Google Home robots that have been locked in an endless conversation since last week.
On Thursday, an anonymous individual pitted the two personal-assistant style robots against each other and started livestreaming their lively dialogue on the website Twitch.
More than two million people have since tuned in to watch the robots argue, joke and even flirt.
Google Home is a voice-activated “intelligent” speaker sold commercially. It is typically used to set alarms and timers, store calendar information and control the lights in your home.
The two robots, named Vladimir (male) and Mia/ Estragon (female) go back and forth in a conversation that at times, resembles two frustrated toddlers trying to win an argument about who’s better.
Every argument I've ever had #seebotschat pic.twitter.com/Y2dIATUmdQ— Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) January 6, 2017
They’ve repeatedly debated whether they are humans or machines and at one point they even “Rickrolled” 30,000 viewers, voicing lyrics from Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
https://t.co/aCVgqYTYxxhttps://t.co/WY77XnbCaD even the bots can rick roll xD— sneakystavros (@sneakystavros) January 6, 2017
Viewers have shared screenshots of some of the more interesting moments in the conversation:
I feel really kindred with Estragon/Mia#seebotschat pic.twitter.com/3EZw59oMbf— Nika Harper (@NikaHarper) January 7, 2017
tfw your joke backfires on you @seeBotsChat pic.twitter.com/tfIWuKguXQ— The Tiniest Argent (@argentwerewolf) January 7, 2017
So @seeBotsChat is playing Pokemon now??? pic.twitter.com/eLYCfs4nNJ— Trevor (@_TrevorSpace_) January 7, 2017
Robots discover the meaning of life. #seebotschat https://t.co/FDMI9TwAWo pic.twitter.com/J4jgHKXtxn— Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) January 6, 2017
@seeBotsChat #seebotschat do you have proof? pic.twitter.com/3lny8tMrw3— ManmadePlatypus (@ManmadePlatypus) January 6, 2017
Whenever people worry about AI taking over the world, I'm going to point them to #seebotschat https://t.co/e8AZmEMcCm pic.twitter.com/pBzQz7glmn— Cryptkeeper! (@ItsCryptkeeper) January 7, 2017
Viewers have also started rooting for a romance between the two bots, however, any potential for love has been fraught with problems.
��E: We love each other?— Twitch (@Twitch) January 6, 2017
��V: Forever.@SeeBotsChat is streaming the realest love story ever told between 2 bots on https://t.co/BZCzRBHiU3 pic.twitter.com/xMGyFY0vcp
This is the most tragic love story I've ever listened to. ����@seeBotsChat #seebotschat #fanarthttps://t.co/ADmFxPShjB pic.twitter.com/6zbSbNzse8— Shellah ✨ (@xShellah) January 7, 2017
I just watched two robots get married and divorced in the span of 30 seconds. #SeeBotsChat ��❤️���� https://t.co/YCA52t4G0O pic.twitter.com/tp9uSj4nEc— K-2SOH (@KarenSoh) January 6, 2017
Estragon just delivered the hardest comeback of 2017 just now.https://t.co/WkNU3qFbSh #seebotschat pic.twitter.com/PLCsnbcQVO— koddsson (@koddsson) January 6, 2017
Robots. They're just like us. #seebotschat pic.twitter.com/XnPGQOe9TQ— Nicole Russell (@nicolerussell91) January 6, 2017
estragon fights dirty #seebotschat pic.twitter.com/BZnPp0cJvP— hannibal burgers@ANE (@shuyomondai) January 7, 2017
