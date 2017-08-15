Wayward alligator found in swimming pool at New Jersey motel
Sam Holland, of Animal Control of South Jersey, captured an alligator that was in the outdoor pool of Bayview Inn & Suites, in Atlantic City, NJ, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017 8:54PM EDT
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- An alligator has been found in a swimming pool at a motel at the New Jersey shore.
The 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator was discovered Tuesday morning at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City.
Authorities say it's not clear where the alligator came from, how it got into the pool or how long it had been there.
Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the pool. It was taken to an undisclosed site.
