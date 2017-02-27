

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





As a 15-year-old giraffe named April prepares to give birth at a New York zoo any day now, anyone interested in watching the moment online will be able to stream it on the zoo’s YouTube page as well as CTVNews.ca.

Animal Adventure Park, a zoo located more than 200 kilometres northwest of New York City in Harpursville, N.Y., began livestreaming footage of April in its enclosed pen on their “Giraffe Cam” last week in preparation for the birth and to encourage viewers to donate to the facility.

The project made headlines last week when the livestream was briefly removed from YouTube on Thursday. The zoo’s owner, Jordan Patch, said a “handful of extremists and animal rights activists” reported the video as “sexually explicit” and containing “nudity” in a Facebook video posted on the park’s page later that day.

The newborn calf is expected to weigh around 150 pounds and will be about six feet tall when it’s born, according to a description accompanying the YouTube stream. The site said the calf will come out front hooves first, followed by the snout. The zoo said the calf will be April’s fourth and her five-year-old mate Oliver’s first. The weaning process is expected to last six to 10 months before the calf is moved to another facility.

“We cannot retain offspring, as it would lead to incestuous mating and undermine the genetics of the program and species,” the zoo explained.

The park also plans to hold a contest to name the newborn calf once it’s born.

The giraffe is not in “active labour” yet according to an update posted on the zoo’s Facebook page Monday morning. Representatives for the zoo said April and the unborn calf’s condition remained unchanged from the day before and that there’s “continued movement” of the calf inside its mother. The message encouraged readers to “keep watching” and to join the staff in a live chat on their YouTube page on Monday evening.