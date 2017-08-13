

CTVNews.ca Staff





Every July and August, as our planet passes through the trail of cosmic debris shed by the Comet Swift-Tuttle, earthlings are treated to celestial fireworks in the night sky.

Using a timelapse camera, Kevin Bradshaw in Irlam, England captured the dazzling display last night:

Although the annual Perseid meteor shower peaked in intensity on Aug. 12, it can still be visible until Aug. 24. On a clear night before the moon rises, look up for your best chance to see fireballs streaking across the heavens.