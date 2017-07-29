VPN companies say Apple removed their apps from China
In this June 18, 2016 file photo, customers look at Apple iPhone 6S models on display at an Apple Store in Beijing. Apple Inc. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 29, 2017 3:00PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- China appears to have succeeded in eliminating software programs that enable its people to view an uncensored internet.
Companies that let people avoid the government filters say their programs have been removed from Apple's app store in China.
ExpressVPN, one of the companies, posted on its corporate site a message from Apple saying that its program was "illegal" in China. The British Virgin Islands-based software company says that all major virtual-private network apps were removed from the Apple app store in China. ExpressVPN accused Apple of "aiding China's censorship effort."
Star VPN, another company, says it also received notice of being removed.
The Associated Press has contacted Apple but has yet to receive a response about the programs being eliminated.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Northwest Passage: New record for earliest crossing
- VPN companies say Apple removed their apps from China
- Scientists to chase total solar eclipse with retrofitted jet planes
- Federal caribou plan doesn't meet legal requirements: environmentalists
- New wheelchair aims to raise users up, face to face with others