Volkswagen, Google co-operate on quantum computing research
A VW Golf is pictured inside the so-called cat towers of car manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW). (AFP / Tobias Schwarz)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 10:51AM EST
BERLIN -- German automaker Volkswagen and Google have announced plans to co-operate in exploring possible uses in the auto industry for quantum computers.
Quantum computing, a technology that's still in its early phases, uses the quirks of quantum physics to perform calculations at far higher speeds than current computers.
Volkswagen said Tuesday that specialists from the two companies will work together using Google quantum computers, jointly developing algorithms and simulations.
The automaker said it wants to use quantum computers for traffic flow optimization, exploring structures for new materials such as batteries for electric cars, and to develop artificial intelligence that could be used for self-driving vehicles.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Syria indicates it will join Paris climate accord
- NASA seeks nickname for tiny, icy world on solar system edge
- Tweeter-in-chief ready to confront China's 'great firewall'
- Twitter doubles character limit to 280 for (almost) everyone
- Is Facebook listening to your conversations? Probably not, tech expert says