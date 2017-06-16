

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The Vancouver Aquarium is mourning the death of another marine mammal after a rescued porpoise named “Daisy” died on Thursday.

The aquarium wrote in a blog post that they became increasingly concerned about Daisy’s well-being after they noticed a change in its behaviour earlier this month. Staff started providing around-the-clock care for the harbour porpoise after its health took a “downturn” this week.

The Vancouver Aquarium has not revealed the cause of death or what caused the cetacean’s health to deteriorate.

The aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre rescued Daisy when it was only a month old in August, 2008.

The news of the porpoise’s death comes at the same time the aquarium announced it was submitting a legal challenge to overturn the Vancouver Park Board’s bylaw banning the facility from acquiring new whales, dolphins and porpoises.

The aquarium has come under fire in recent months after the deaths of two resident beluga whales in the fall.

With files from CTV Vancouver