

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Research has found that liquids used to frack oil and gas wells can harm fish.

A newly published paper by University of Alberta scientists concludes the water that flows from such wells causes significant damage.

The study says chemicals damage the gills and liver of fish and disrupt the endocrine system, which controls the flow of hormones.

The study concludes more work is needed to figure out just how the fluids cause the damage -- as well as what might be the best way to lessen the impact.

The research is published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.