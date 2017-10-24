

CTVNews.ca Staff





A team from the University of Edinburgh has saved an Asian black bear from a painful condition that left its tongue swollen to an enormous size.

The bear, called Nyan htoo, contracted the infection that led to his swollen tongue after being rescued as a cub by a monastery in Myanmar. The vets said his condition may have been caused by a mosquito-transmitted infection called elephantiasis.

An operation to remove excess tissue from the bear's mouth failed in 2016. And by June this year,it was clear the bear’s tongue was affecting his quality of life. It was so large it dragged along the ground.

The Edinburgh team, led by veterinary surgeon Heather Bacon, travelled to Myanmar earlier this month to operate.

Bacon, along with Animals Asia veterinary nurse Caroline Nelson and Wildlife Surgery International's Romain Pizzi, worked with local vets to carry out a tongue amputation.

They removed more than three kilograms of tissue during the surgery, which lasted more than four hours.

According to the university, Nyan htoo is recovering well.