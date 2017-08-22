Two newest astronauts moonstruck as Canada looks beyond space station
Canada's newest astronauts Jennifer Sidey and Joshua Kutryk visit the Rover room during a a tour of the Canadian Space Agency in Saint-Hubert, Que., Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 2:51PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Canada's two newest astronauts are already looking beyond the International Space Station as they begin two years of intense basic training.
Joshua Kutryk points out that Canada is committed to the space station until 2024 along with its international partners.
But, in an interview from Houston today, the 35-year-old Albertan said the plan after the space station is already starting to be defined.
He says details are being worked out and will involve other destinations, probably the moon and then Mars.
Jennifer Sidey, who will be training alongside her space colleague, says travelling to the moon is on her agenda.
The 29-year-old Albertan would love to orbit the lunar surface in the next decade or so.
Kutryk believes people are living at a time when humans will potentially return to the moon and that he hopes to travel there.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Iran says Twitter ready to talk on unblocking site: report
- Two newest astronauts moonstruck as Canada looks beyond space station
- Vanishing kelp: Warm ocean takes toll on undersea forests
- China to relaunch one of the world's fastest bullet trains
- Victoria tech company hopes to entice new talent with five-hour work days