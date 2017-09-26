Twitter explains why Trump North Korea tweet wasn't removed
A smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 2, 2013. (AP / Soeren Stache)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 7:44AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Twitter is citing "newsworthiness" and the public interest as reasons why it didn't remove U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration in a tweet that North Korean leaders may not "be around much longer."
Trump tweeted Saturday: "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"
Twitter's rules state users "may not make threats of violence or promote violence, including threatening or promoting terrorism."
Twitter responded to questions about the policy Monday, saying in a series of messages on its public policy account that "newsworthiness" is one of the factors it considers in determining if a tweet breaks the platform's rules. It says the policy has been internal, but its public-facing rules will be updated to reflect it.
Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
THREAD: Some of you have been asking why we haven't taken down the Tweet mentioned here: https://t.co/CecwG0qHmq 1/6— Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017