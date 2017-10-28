

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Tour boat operators in B.C. are reacting to the federal government’s planned measures to protect the province’s endangered resident killer whale population off of B.C.'s southern coast.

Come spring, large ships and tour boats will have to keep 200 metres away from the whales at all times, Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced in Ottawa on Thursday.

There are only 78 remaining southern resident killer whales living in the Salish Sea, a large area of coastal waterways that extends from the southern coast of B.C. to the northern coast of Washington state. The mammals’ population has been threatened by dwindling levels of Chinook salmon, their main food source, and interference from nearby boats.

Misty MacDuffee, a biologist and program director for the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, told CTV Vancouver Island News that noise and disturbance from passing vessels impairs the whales’ ability to successfully feed.

“This population has a 25 per cent chance of extinction in the next 100 years,” MacDuffee warned on Friday.

Even though the regulations won’t come into effect until the spring, LeBlanc asked tour boat operators to voluntarily abide by the new rules immediately.

Prince of Whales, the largest whale-watching company in the province, told CTV Vancouver Island News that they’re pleased the government is taking steps to protect the long-term survival of killer whales with measures the industry has been considering already for months.

Despite the enthusiasm by Prince of Whales, others in the industry have expressed concern about how the new regulations will impact their business.

“You can imagine going on a football field and seeing a 6” tall dorsal fin at 100 metres [away] and then you double that distance, that is going to have some sort of impact, I would suggest, on the customers’ experience overall,” Brett Soberg of Eagle Wing Tours said.

Although Washington state already has a strict law in place that requires boats to keep nearly 200 metres away from the whales, Canada has only had a guideline suggesting operators stay 100-metres away from the mammals until now.

“It gives the whales a little bit more breathing room,” MacDuffee explained.

In addition to the regulations concerning killer whales, boats will also have to remain 100 metres away from all marine mammals across Canada, LeBlanc said. The minister said the measures are the first in a series of new policies that will be introduced in the coming months to protect the country’s marine life.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island and The Canadian Press