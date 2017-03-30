

CTVNews.ca Staff





If Thursday’s competition at a Toronto middle school was any indication, Canada’s automotive industry has a bright future.

Teams of seventh and eighth grade students from local schools gathered at St. Raymond Catholic School, where they were given two-and-half hours to design cardboard cars.

After their building time was up, the students hopped in their sometimes-floppy creations and raced them, one at a time, down a wooden ramp.

Some of the students’ designs were so aerodynamic that the cars managed to speed across the entire gymnasium floor. Others flopped.

Either way, students learned how to work through engineering and design problems.

Teacher David Feraday helped organize the competition. “They’re probably not even realizing that they’re learning while they’re doing it and having all this fun,” he said.

The Great Canadian Cardboard Car Competition, as it was named, was part of the school’s Canada 150 celebrations.

Although it may remind some people of old-fashioned soap box derbies, it was actually inspired by cardboard boat-building competitions.

Congrats to Great Canadian Car Competition Winners, students from Blessed Pope Paul and their car "The Demolisher"! @StRaymondTCDSB #TCDSB pic.twitter.com/VF2uRKAPpI — Toronto Catholic DSB (@TCDSB) March 30, 2017

With a report from CTV's John Vennavally-Rao