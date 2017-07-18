Thomas Crapper may soon be rolling over in his grave, as a new type of toilet aims to replace the design he once championed with a waterless “flush” that packages waste for processing into biofuel.

The British-made Loowatt is designed to save precious drinking water in water-stressed parts of the world, while also offering a cleaner option to unhygienic latrines or open defecation.

The Loowatt’s waterless toilet bowl is lined with a biodegradable bag, and stores it in a compartment underneath the unit. The stored waste cartridges can then be shipped to a biodigester to be processed into liquid fertilizer, compost and electricity. Loowatt says its product is just as clean as a flush toilet, and that it doesn’t smell at all.

“There’s a real need for new technologies that don’t require water to flush the toilet, and that’s where Loowatt, my company, comes in,” CEO Virginia Gardiner told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization says approximately 2.4 billion individuals worldwide lack access to basic toilet facilities. Part of the problem has to do with water scarcity, and with a lack of sewer infrastructure in developing countries.

Gardiner says the Loowatt is an excellent solution for such areas, as it’s essentially an “off-grid” toilet that doesn’t need water or sewer systems to work.

The Loowatt is already in use in Madagascar, where clean toilet facilities can be hard to find in remote villages that lack basic sewage systems. The toilets have been installed in homes around a biodigester in the village of Antananarivo, so residents can easily arrange for Loowatt teams to collect and dispose of their waste packets approximately once a week. The waste is then turned into energy for use in the community.

Gardiner insists her waterless toilet design is no pretender to the porcelain throne, as she believes there is “huge potential” for it to compete with the traditional flush toilet in developed countries.

“We’re bringing a really high-quality toilet, which is on par with the flush toilet but doesn’t need water, to people’s homes,” she said.

Loowatt is also renting out the toilets for use at public events in the U.K.

Gardiner developed the Loowatt with help from a $1 million grant she won from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Toilet Challenge.

The Loowatt pickup service costs Madagascar residents approximately $4 a month, which is significant in an area where some get by on just $1 a day. However, Gardiner insists her system is arguably cheaper than a flush-toilet system, “when you factor in the infrastructure required for flush toilets.”