

Misha Gajewski, CTVNews.ca





Users around the world were complaining they were unable to access Facebook pages they administrate.

There have been nearly 2,000 reports between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. ET. Problems began around 12 noon ET on Jan. 13 and the issues seemed to be specifically affecting all business pages.

In Canada, more than 60 per cent of people reporting problems have reported a “total blackout,” according to canadianoutages.com.

Some users said they were able to access the pages through their smartphones’ internet browsers but not through the Facebook app.

A number of people took to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Facebook business manager is DOWN. pic.twitter.com/MyMpNDPBMW — Hayley Lyons (@hayley_lyons) January 13, 2017

When you're a social media manager, and #facebook pages are down. pic.twitter.com/caBnIHaps4 — christacassata (@christacassata) January 13, 2017

Just waiting for Facebook pages to get back online #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/vjpYqVEXEz — Nomy Sahir (@Nomysahir) January 13, 2017

Facebook hasn’t made an announcement about the issue yet. The problems seem to have resolved themselves around 1:00 p.m. ET.