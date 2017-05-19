Step aside, beaver: Zoo names grey wolf Canada's 'Greatest Animal'
This undated file image provided by Yellowstone National Park, Mont., shows a gray wolf in the wild. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP-National Park Service, MacNeil Lyons, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 3:02PM EDT
CALGARY -- The Calgary Zoo says the grey wolf has won a vote to be Canada's Greatest Animal.
The zoo says the grey wolf received over 3,000 of more than 11,000 online votes in a campaign launched in late March.
The wolf beat out six other animals, including the beaver, which came second with 2,500 votes.
Other contenders included the mountain goat, grizzly, bison, whooping crane and great grey owl.
The zoo says the contest was meant to celebrate Canada's diverse wildlife, while raising awareness about the need to protect it.
Lindsey Galloway, the Calgary Zoo's senior director, says since the campaign was launched on March 23, another 11 species have been added to Canada's list of endangered species.
