

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has delayed its latest grocery run for the International Space Station for at least a day.

The company now aims to launch its first recycled rocket for NASA on Wednesday.

The unmanned Falcon originally flew in June. The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, made a space station shipment in 2015.

This will be the first launch in more than a year from this Florida pad, the scene of a rocket explosion in 2016. SpaceX says it needs more time for checks. Liftoff time is 11:24 a.m.

As before, SpaceX will attempt to land the first-stage booster back at Cape Canaveral. SpaceX chief Elon Musk is pushing to lower launch costs by reusing the most expensive rocket parts.

The Dragon holds nearly 5,000 pounds of supplies, including a barley experiment for Budweiser.