

CTVNews.ca Staff





Millions of people across North America were wowed by the solar eclipse on Monday.

Many shared stunning images on social media sites like Twitter. Here’s what it looked like:

Crescent-shaped shadows created as the moon passed in front of the sun dazzled many.

Tree shadow during an eclipse: pic.twitter.com/Q1FALgd1um — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 21, 2017

If you can't tell from the sky, check out the crescent-shaped shadows #solareclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/C61HHTdqPR — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) August 21, 2017

Some people used telescopes to capture what appear to be sunspots.

It's the moon, sunspots AND the station in front of the sun. @NASA photographer captures station transiting sun during #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/hAVRINz0bv — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 21, 2017

The hubs is a astrophotographer and just took this shot. There are a series of sun spots that we'll see at #SolarEclipse2017. COOL. pic.twitter.com/mIQghoEI14 — k8 (@rolling_2) August 21, 2017

Thousands attended viewing parties. There were large turnouts from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver to Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Thanks for watching the #solareclipse with us today at #UBC! The moon’s shadow is now racing east across North America at almost 4,000 km/h. pic.twitter.com/BEv7zfLnHp — UBC (@UBC) August 21, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a break from politics to watch the show.

NASA also got in on the fun, sharing satellite videos showing the shadow of the moon crossing the U.S., and what the eclipse looked like from the International Space Station.

Watch the moon's shadow move across the US in this geocolor loop from #GOES16! See more #SolarEclipse imagery @ https://t.co/1oNaGe1dLN pic.twitter.com/uJbEVQin6V — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 21, 2017