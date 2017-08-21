Social media users wowed by solar eclipse
Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Tolmie to take in the partial solar eclipse in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, August 21, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, August 21, 2017 5:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 21, 2017 5:56PM EDT
Millions of people across North America were wowed by the solar eclipse on Monday.
Many shared stunning images on social media sites like Twitter. Here’s what it looked like:
Crescent-shaped shadows created as the moon passed in front of the sun dazzled many.
#SolarEclipse #lethbridge #canadawatcheclipse pic.twitter.com/oMPM2yo5Db— SenthilDK PhD (@DK_Senthil) August 21, 2017
Tree shadow during an eclipse: pic.twitter.com/Q1FALgd1um— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 21, 2017
If you can't tell from the sky, check out the crescent-shaped shadows #solareclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/C61HHTdqPR— TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) August 21, 2017
Some people used telescopes to capture what appear to be sunspots.
Retreating now, can see some #sunspots! #SolarEclispe2017 #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/fK341IEhMA— Rob Porter (@rgeraldporter) August 21, 2017
It's the moon, sunspots AND the station in front of the sun. @NASA photographer captures station transiting sun during #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/hAVRINz0bv— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 21, 2017
The hubs is a astrophotographer and just took this shot. There are a series of sun spots that we'll see at #SolarEclipse2017. COOL. pic.twitter.com/mIQghoEI14— k8 (@rolling_2) August 21, 2017
Thousands attended viewing parties. There were large turnouts from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver to Dalhousie University in Halifax.
Thanks for watching the #solareclipse with us today at #UBC! The moon’s shadow is now racing east across North America at almost 4,000 km/h. pic.twitter.com/BEv7zfLnHp— UBC (@UBC) August 21, 2017
View from top of @AMS_UBC NEST! #canadawatcheclipse pic.twitter.com/xmhbEeLoNb— UBC PHAS (@UBCphas) August 21, 2017
Crowds experiencing #solareclipse2017 on UC Hill #WesternU pic.twitter.com/OY6G9AVWJ2— Western University (@WesternU) August 21, 2017
Big turnout at #DalhousieU for #Eclipse 2017 viewing. Viewings on until 5! pic.twitter.com/vC2xVphnVe— Dalhousie News (@Dalnews) August 21, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a break from politics to watch the show.
.@POTUS and @FLOTUS watching the first coast-to-coast total eclipse in 99yrs #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/TOJ1Kg4TB1— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) August 21, 2017
That was amazing. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/9yuRcKo6Xx— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 21, 2017
NASA also got in on the fun, sharing satellite videos showing the shadow of the moon crossing the U.S., and what the eclipse looked like from the International Space Station.
Watch the moon's shadow move across the US in this geocolor loop from #GOES16! See more #SolarEclipse imagery @ https://t.co/1oNaGe1dLN pic.twitter.com/uJbEVQin6V— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 21, 2017
Voila! The #Eclipse2017 shadow from @Space_Station, no words needed // Voilà! L'eclisse vista dalla Stazione Spaziale, non servono parole... pic.twitter.com/7kD5AYb5zj— Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo) August 21, 2017