Millions of people across North America were wowed by the solar eclipse on Monday.

Many shared stunning images on social media sites like Twitter. Here’s what it looked like:

Crescent-shaped shadows created as the moon passed in front of the sun dazzled many.

Some people used telescopes to capture what appear to be sunspots.

Thousands attended viewing parties. There were large turnouts from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver to Dalhousie University in Halifax.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a break from politics to watch the show.

NASA also got in on the fun, sharing satellite videos showing the shadow of the moon crossing the U.S., and what the eclipse looked like from the International Space Station.