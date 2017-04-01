

CTVNews.ca Staff





Big brands took over April Fools’ Day this year, with pranks from Google, a rebrand from WestJet and some new toothpaste from Burger King taking over the internet.

Most companies took to their social media accounts to deliver their pranks, posting short videos and pictures to try and convince the most gullible of their plans.

WestJet rebrands to become “most Canadian” airline

The WestJet Twitter page was completely rebranded as “Canada Air” on March 31st as the airline got a head start on their nationwide prank. The airline carried the ruse through a commercial-like video to promote the rebranded airline and kept the joke up until the very end when the company promised to continue being WestJet.

Effective immediately, we are now Canada Air. Learn more about how we’re rebranding as the #MostCanadian airline - https://t.co/LLclRMqvDS pic.twitter.com/d1VVcELzoZ — Canada Air (@WestJet) March 31, 2017

OK Google Gnome

A play on the company’s Google Home, Google Gnome appeared to be an outdoor version that could “answer any outdoor question.” Google posted a video on its Twitter that shows how the Google Gnome can help people with gardening and offer an accurate weather forecast.

Netflix Live

Those with a Netflix account may have been surprised to see the new Netflix Live icon appear on their screens. The streaming giant seemed to be following in the footsteps of the “live” trend. The livestream featured actor Will Arnett narrating several appliances, including a burrito being microwaved.

Amazon Echo updates with “Petlexa”

Amazon announced a new update for their Amazon Echo, now with Petlexa, a voice service that responds to pets. Petlexa could tell a hamster how many steps it had taken and even launch an automatic ball at dogs.

Petlexa is here! Now your dog, cat, or favorite pet can communicate with Alexa just like you do. Check out these videos to learn more! pic.twitter.com/uyDmy2jkZl — Amazon Echo (@amazonecho) March 31, 2017

Burger King wants you to keep the Whopper taste

A Burger King commercial touted the fast food giant’s new Whopper toothpaste. Created with “flame grilled micro-granules” it promised to help consumers with their oral health all while keeping their breath “Whopper fresh.”

This April, nothing fools bad breath more than fresh Whopper ingredients. Introducing WHOPPER™ Toothpaste. pic.twitter.com/VEzicMwbyV — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 31, 2017

Need a tan to get ready for summer? Turn to Cheetos

The Cheetos Spray Tan promised to make consumers powerful and mesmerizing with their bright orange glow, just in time for summer. The advertisement claimed the product was designed to make you “really stand out” and “always leave your mark.”

Turn heads. Stop traffic. Be seen. New Cheetos Spray Tan. Look like the snack you love. pic.twitter.com/PtmaFPcaD1 — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) March 31, 2017

Virgin Australia’s new canine team

In a prank that had many social media users hoping it was real, Virgin Australia announced there would be some canine member joining their team of flight attendants. The dogs would be in charge of giving special handshakes to premium fliers and also helping people pass the time on long-haul flights.